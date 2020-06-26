Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €10.13 ($11.38).

Several brokerages have issued reports on PBB. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($7.87) target price on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €6.00 ($6.74) target price on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.48) target price on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Metzler set a €5.70 ($6.40) target price on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a one year low of €10.36 ($11.64) and a one year high of €15.46 ($17.37). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €10.39.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, a specialist bank, provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

