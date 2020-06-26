Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.29.

Several analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Cfra lowered their price target on Garmin from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cleveland Research upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Garmin from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Garmin from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin stock opened at $96.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.11. Garmin has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $105.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $856.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.65 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Garmin will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.83%.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $121,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 54,258 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Garmin by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 17,044 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Garmin by 2,221.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 6,089.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,205,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,997 shares in the last quarter. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.