Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HTZ. Consumer Edge downgraded Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hertz Global from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays downgraded Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Hertz Global in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Hertz Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

HTZ stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Hertz Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The transportation company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Hertz Global had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hertz Global will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 55,342,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $39,846,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent J. Intrieri sold 18,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $79,472.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,549.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,414,173 shares of company stock valued at $39,981,724 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 14.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Hertz Global in the first quarter worth $124,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Hertz Global in the first quarter worth $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hertz Global by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,464,000 after acquiring an additional 68,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Hertz Global in the first quarter worth $65,000.

About Hertz Global

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.