SVB Leerink Comments on Itamar Medical Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITMR)

Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Itamar Medical in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Itamar Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

ITMR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Itamar Medical in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Itamar Medical from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Itamar Medical from $17.75 to $22.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.46.

Shares of ITMR opened at $20.12 on Thursday. Itamar Medical has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $23.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.16 million, a P/E ratio of -38.69 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Noked Capital LTD acquired a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 37,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.01% of the company’s stock.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

