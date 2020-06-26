Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) PT Set at $17.00 by Raymond James

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) received a $17.00 target price from Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.90.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.41. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. Research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

