Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) PT Set at $17.00 by Raymond James

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) received a $17.00 target price from Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.90% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.90.
Shares of Maxar Technologies stock opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.41. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Maxar Technologies Company Profile
Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.
