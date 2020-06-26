Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.73 Million

Equities analysts expect Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) to announce sales of $62.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.90 million. Byline Bancorp reported sales of $68.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $265.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $259.10 million to $270.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $257.77 million, with estimates ranging from $251.20 million to $262.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.53 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Byline Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BY. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 46,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BY opened at $12.49 on Friday. Byline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $486.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

