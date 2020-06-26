International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $109.53

International Personal Finance Plc (LON:IPF) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $109.53 and traded as low as $54.00. International Personal Finance shares last traded at $59.10, with a volume of 823,167 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IPF shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 50.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.51, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $138.44 million and a P/E ratio of 1.95.

In other International Personal Finance news, insider Richard Holmes acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £98,000 ($124,729.54).

International Personal Finance Company Profile (LON:IPF)

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit products in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurances; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans.

