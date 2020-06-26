Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.16

Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ:LTBR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.16 and traded as high as $5.13. Lightbridge shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 50,811 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Lightbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 3.10.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Lightbridge Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Lightbridge Corporation operates as a nuclear fuel technology company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Technology and Consulting. It offers all-metal fuel for operating and new build reactors; all-uranium seed and blanket fuel for existing plants and new build reactors; and thorium-based seed and blanket fuel for existing and new build reactors.

