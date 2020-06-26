Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.63

Shares of Vivendi SA (EPA:VIV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.63 and traded as high as $23.08. Vivendi shares last traded at $23.07, with a volume of 2,119,487 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VIV shares. Morgan Stanley set a €31.00 ($34.83) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($26.40) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($34.27) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($42.70) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($28.09) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €29.12 ($32.72).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

