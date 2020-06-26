Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.07. Friedman Industries shares last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 6,754 shares traded.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 75,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Friedman Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Friedman Industries in the first quarter worth about $82,000.

Friedman Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and steel and pipe distribution activities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Coil Products and Tubular Products. The Coil Products segment processes hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils on a fee basis; and sells these products on a wholesale basis.

