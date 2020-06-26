Brick Brewing (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.08

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2020

Brick Brewing Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and traded as high as $2.13. Brick Brewing shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 150 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25.

About Brick Brewing (OTCMKTS:BIBLF)

Brick Brewing Co Limited produces, sells, markets, and distributes packaged and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name, and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands primarily in Ontario, Atlantic Canada, Western Canada, and the United States. The company also produces, sells, markets, and distributes coolers and ciders under the Seagram Coolers brand, as well as offers various beer products under the licensed President's Choice trademark.

