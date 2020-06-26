Cardero Resource (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Cardero Resource Corp (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.03. Cardero Resource shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 30,000 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

Cardero Resource (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Cardero Resource (OTCMKTS:CDYCF)

Cardero Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for copper and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zonia copper project located in Arizona, the United States; Organullo property comprising 8 mineral claims in Salta Province, Argentina; and Mina Angela property located in Chubut Province, Argentina, as well as holds an interest in Silver Queen located in Arizona through staking.

