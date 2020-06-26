Regency Mines (LON:RGM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.91

Regency Mines Plc (LON:RGM)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and traded as high as $0.91. Regency Mines shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 550,000 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.63.

Regency Mines (LON:RGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The company reported GBX (2.86) (($0.04)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Regency Mines Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties, and oil and gas exploration. The company holds interests 20% in the Rosa metallurgical coal mine in Blount County, Alabama; 50% interests in the license EL1390 consisting of nickel-cobalt covering an area of 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and 100% interests in the license area 2014/01 comprising niobium and tantalum covering an area of 555 square kilometers in Narsarsuaq in Southern Greenland.

