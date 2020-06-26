Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.68. Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 835,400 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 107,831 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 410.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and 4 leased mineral claims comprising Avino mine area property comprising 4 concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and 1 leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property comprises 9 exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising 4 exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and 1 exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties comprising 3 leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

