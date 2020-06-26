Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) PT Set at €3.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been assigned a €3.00 ($3.37) price target by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 33.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.40 ($7.19) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Independent Research set a €4.50 ($5.06) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.62) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €4.50 ($5.06) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €5.21 ($5.86).

Get Kloeckner & Co SE alerts:

Shares of ETR:KCO opened at €4.51 ($5.07) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is €4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.26. Kloeckner & Co SE has a 12-month low of €2.61 ($2.93) and a 12-month high of €6.59 ($7.40). The company has a market cap of $450.07 million and a P/E ratio of -6.58.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Kloeckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kloeckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.