Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) PT Set at €52.00 by Oddo Bhf

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2020

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) received a €52.00 ($58.43) target price from Oddo Bhf in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.02% from the company’s previous close.

DLG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($47.19) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($42.70) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($37.08) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €42.56 ($47.82).

Shares of ETR DLG opened at €40.62 ($45.64) on Wednesday. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52-week low of €17.12 ($19.24) and a 52-week high of €48.38 ($54.36). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €35.72 and a 200 day moving average price of €35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 10.20.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

Analyst Recommendations for Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG)

