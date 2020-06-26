Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Kodal Minerals PLC (LON:KOD) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.06. Kodal Minerals shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 115,250,634 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.04.

About Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD)

Kodal Minerals Plc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in the United Kingdom, West Africa, and Norway. The company principally holds interest in the Bougouni and the Diendio lithium projects located in southern Mali. It explores for lithium and gold deposits. Kodal Minerals Plc was incorporated in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

