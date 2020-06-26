SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.44

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and traded as high as $2.03. SuperCom shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 4,515,800 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on SPCB. HC Wainwright lowered shares of SuperCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of SuperCom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SuperCom stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) by 97.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.45% of SuperCom worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPCB)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

