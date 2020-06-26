SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.44

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and traded as high as $2.03. SuperCom shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 4,515,800 shares traded.
A number of research firms have commented on SPCB. HC Wainwright lowered shares of SuperCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of SuperCom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87.
SuperCom Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPCB)
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
