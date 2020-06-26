WPP Aunz (ASX:WPP) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.24

WPP Aunz Ltd (ASX:WPP)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and traded as high as $0.26. WPP Aunz shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 1,440,649 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $208.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.41.

In related news, insider Robert Mactier 477,964 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. Also, insider Jens Monsees 923,191 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th.

WPP AUNZ Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing, content, and communications services in Australia. The company operates through four segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Large Format Production, Public Relations & Public Affairs, and Specialist Communications. Its services include advertising, branding and identity, media investment management, large format production, public relations, public affairs, digital, e-commerce and shopper marketing, and production and specialist communications services.

