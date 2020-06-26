Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd (NYSE:GCV) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.08

Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd Inc (NYSE:GCV) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and traded as high as $5.12. Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 56,700 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 449,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 303,380 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd during the 4th quarter worth $1,067,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 43,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 51,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 897,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 135,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd Company Profile (NYSE:GCV)

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

