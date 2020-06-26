United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.46

United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.46 and traded as high as $19.48. United Bancshares Inc. OH shares last traded at $18.21, with a volume of 1,900 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded United Bancshares Inc. OH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $61.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. United Bancshares Inc. OH had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $9.96 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bancshares Inc. OH stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,792 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.77% of United Bancshares Inc. OH worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH)

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

