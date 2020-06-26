GB Group (LON:GBG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $678.16

GB Group plc (LON:GBG)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $678.16 and traded as high as $715.00. GB Group shares last traded at $702.00, with a volume of 100,899 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GBG. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GB Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of GB Group from GBX 770 ($9.80) to GBX 743 ($9.46) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 716.75 ($9.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 678.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 679.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.57.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fraud, Risk & Compliance and Customer & Location Intelligence. The company offers ID verification services, which helps in verifying identities remotely without the physical presentation of documentation for combat ID fraud, money laundering, and restricting access to under-age content, purchases, and gambling; and ID employ and comply that provides background checks through an online verification and authentication of individuals.

