Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.04

Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and traded as high as $1.06. Dare Bioscience shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 225,441 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DARE. ValuEngine upgraded Dare Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Dare Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dare Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Dare Bioscience in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Dare Bioscience from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.86.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.16. Equities analysts anticipate that Dare Bioscience Inc will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dare Bioscience stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.15% of Dare Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dare Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:DARE)

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

