Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $92.05

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.05 and traded as high as $105.00. Tiziana Life Sciences shares last traded at $105.00, with a volume of 268,065 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.12, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 92.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.04 million and a PE ratio of -22.83.

Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The biotechnology company reported GBX (5.40) (($0.07)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (5) (($0.06)) by GBX (0.40) (($0.01)). Equities analysts anticipate that Tiziana Life Sciences PLC will post -2.9000002 EPS for the current year.

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

