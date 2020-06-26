XLMedia (LON:XLM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.56

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.56 and traded as high as $25.75. XLMedia shares last traded at $24.80, with a volume of 504,114 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 24.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.83, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

XLMedia Company Profile (LON:XLM)

XLMedia PLC, a performance marketing company, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 2,300 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

