Regional Express (ASX:REX) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.90

Regional Express Holdings Ltd (ASX:REX) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and traded as high as $0.90. Regional Express shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of A$0.90 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77.

Regional Express Company Profile (ASX:REX)

Regional Express Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the air transportation of passengers and freight in Australia. The company operates through Regular Public Transport and Charter segments. It provides defense and government related aviation support services; aero-medical services for ambulance Victoria; fly in/fly out charter services; express freight services; and air tours charter services.

