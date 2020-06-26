Proton Power Systems (LON:PPS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $46.23

Proton Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.23 and traded as high as $63.00. Proton Power Systems shares last traded at $61.00, with a volume of 145,574 shares.

The company has a market cap of $423.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 46.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 33.84.

Get Proton Power Systems alerts:

In other news, insider Sebastian Goldner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of £1,400 ($1,781.85).

Proton Power Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and tests fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, and related technical components in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers hydrogen fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, as well as UPS and solar batteries.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Proton Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proton Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.