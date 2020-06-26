Plexus (LON:POS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.70

Plexus Holdings PLC (LON:POS) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.70 and traded as high as $14.01. Plexus shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 6,689 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 million and a PE ratio of -3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 19.83.

Plexus (LON:POS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The company reported GBX (2.75) (($0.04)) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plexus Holdings PLC will post 309.999991 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It principally markets POS-GRIP, a patented method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealing, which includes deforming one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

