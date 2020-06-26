ERSTE GRP BK A/S (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.49

ERSTE GRP BK A/S (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and traded as high as $11.96. ERSTE GRP BK A/S shares last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 47,064 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EBKDY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ERSTE GRP BK A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded ERSTE GRP BK A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.15.

ERSTE GRP BK A/S (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. ERSTE GRP BK A/S had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 15.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ERSTE GRP BK A/S will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

ERSTE GRP BK A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EBKDY)

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to the retail and corporate customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, Group Corporate Center, and Intragroup Elimination segments.

