Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $104.97

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.97 and traded as high as $115.40. Symrise shares last traded at $115.40, with a volume of 247 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYIEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Friday, May 15th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients, raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

