Borneo Resource Investments (OTCMKTS:BRNE) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2020

Borneo Resource Investments Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRNE)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Borneo Resource Investments shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 65,000 shares traded.

Borneo Resource Investments Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRNE)

Borneo Resource Investments Ltd. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the Republic of Indonesia. It primarily develops gold mines. The company holds interests in the Ratatotok South property covering approximately 8.6 hectares; and Ratatotok Southeast property covering approximately 14.7 hectare, which are located in the North Sulawesi area of the Indonesian archipelago.

