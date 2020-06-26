Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.48

Great-West Lifeco Inc (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.48 and traded as high as $17.79. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 5,722 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GWLIF shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Great-West Lifeco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Great-West Lifeco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on Great-West Lifeco from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities upgraded Great-West Lifeco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Great-West Lifeco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

