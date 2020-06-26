Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.46

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and traded as high as $3.73. Regis Resources shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 1,003 shares traded.

RGRNF has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Regis Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Regis Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96.

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, evaluates, and develops gold projects in Australia. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Duketon project located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys project situated to the west of Sydney in Central West New South Wales.

