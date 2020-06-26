Fleetwood (ASX:FWD) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.44

Fleetwood Co. Limited (ASX:FWD)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and traded as high as $1.46. Fleetwood shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 5,626 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $136.24 million and a P/E ratio of -42.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$1.44 and its 200-day moving average is A$1.67.

In other Fleetwood news, insider Mark Southey acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.83 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of A$27,495.00 ($19,500.00).

Fleetwood Corporation Limited provides accommodation solutions, recreational vehicles, and parts and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. The company engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of accommodation for affordable housing, education, and commercial markets; and operation of accommodation villages.

