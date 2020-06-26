CAE (TSE:CAE) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.11

Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.11 and traded as high as $22.16. CAE shares last traded at $21.82, with a volume of 1,252,870 shares trading hands.

CAE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.88.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.46, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$977.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Cae Inc will post 0.8999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CAE (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

