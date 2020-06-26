Strike Energy (ASX:STX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.16

Shares of Strike Energy Ltd (ASX:STX) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and traded as high as $0.16. Strike Energy shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 4,622,893 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.33. The company has a current ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Strike Energy Company Profile (ASX:STX)

Strike Energy Limited explores for and develops oil and gas resources in Australia. It primarily focuses on the Southern Cooper Basin Gas Project located in South Australia. The company's exploration permits and applications cover an area of approximately 9,232 square kilometers within the Cooper/Eromanga basin.

