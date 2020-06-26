Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Sell Rating for adidas (FRA:ADS)

adidas (FRA:ADS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €220.00 ($247.19) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Independent Research set a €205.00 ($230.34) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. HSBC set a €280.00 ($314.61) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €250.00 ($280.90) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €250.00 ($280.90).

Get adidas alerts:

ADS stock opened at €235.70 ($264.83) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €228.64 and a 200-day moving average price of €249.05. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($183.88) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($225.85).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.