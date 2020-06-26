Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Sell Rating for adidas (FRA:ADS)

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

adidas (FRA:ADS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €220.00 ($247.19) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Independent Research set a €205.00 ($230.34) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. HSBC set a €280.00 ($314.61) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €250.00 ($280.90) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €250.00 ($280.90).

ADS stock opened at €235.70 ($264.83) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €228.64 and a 200-day moving average price of €249.05. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($183.88) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($225.85).

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?    

Analyst Recommendations for adidas (FRA:ADS)

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Sell Rating for adidas
Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Sell Rating for adidas
United Internet Given a €45.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts
United Internet Given a €45.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts
Comparing Broadcom & Spi Energy
Comparing Broadcom & Spi Energy
MultiCell Technologies and Trxade Group Financial Survey
MultiCell Technologies and Trxade Group Financial Survey
B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Quantum
B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Quantum
Cineplex Rating Lowered to Sell at National Bank Financial
Cineplex Rating Lowered to Sell at National Bank Financial


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report