United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been assigned a €45.00 ($50.56) price target by equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €30.00 ($33.71) target price on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($31.46) target price on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($42.70) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Internet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €37.28 ($41.89).

Shares of ETR:UTDI opened at €36.74 ($41.28) on Wednesday. United Internet has a 1 year low of €20.76 ($23.33) and a 1 year high of €38.42 ($43.17). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €35.85 and its 200-day moving average price is €30.65.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

