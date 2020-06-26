Comparing Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) & Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI)

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Broadcom and Spi Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadcom $22.60 billion 5.50 $2.72 billion $17.41 17.74 Spi Energy $125.58 million 0.13 -$12.28 million N/A N/A

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than Spi Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.8% of Broadcom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Spi Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Broadcom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Broadcom and Spi Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadcom 10.97% 32.00% 10.11% Spi Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Broadcom and Spi Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadcom 1 4 27 0 2.81 Spi Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Broadcom presently has a consensus target price of $340.23, suggesting a potential upside of 10.16%. Given Broadcom’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Broadcom is more favorable than Spi Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Broadcom has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spi Energy has a beta of 3.82, meaning that its share price is 282% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Broadcom beats Spi Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other. The Wired Infrastructure segment provides set-top box system-on-chips (SoCs); cable, digital subscriber line, and passive optical networking central office/consumer premise equipment SoCs; Ethernet switching and routing application specific standard products; embedded processors and controllers; serializer/deserializer application specific integrated circuits; optical and copper, and physical layers; and fiber optic laser and receiver components. The Wireless Communications segment offers RF front end modules, filters, and power amplifiers; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global positioning system/global navigation satellite system SoCs; and custom touch controllers. The Enterprise Storage segment provides serial attached small computer system interface, and redundant array of independent disks controllers and adapters; peripheral component interconnect express switches; fiber channel host bus adapters and switches; read channel based SoCs; custom flash controllers; and preamplifiers. The Industrial & Other segment offers optocouplers, industrial fiber optics, motion control encoders and subsystems, and light emitting diodes. The company's products are used in various applications, including enterprise and data center networking, home connectivity, set-top boxes, broadband access, telecommunication equipment, smartphones and base stations, data center servers and storage systems, factory automation, power generation and alternative energy systems, and electronic displays. Broadcom Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Spi Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 73.12 megawatts of solar projects. The company operates in China, Greece, the United States, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Germany. SPI Energy Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shatin, Hong Kong.

