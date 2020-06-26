MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) and Trxade Group (NASDAQ:TRXD) Financial Survey

MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) and Trxade Group (OTCMKTS:TRXD) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get MultiCell Technologies alerts:

This table compares MultiCell Technologies and Trxade Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MultiCell Technologies -2.82% -4.81% -3.44% Trxade Group 0.33% 1.26% 0.61%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MultiCell Technologies and Trxade Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MultiCell Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Trxade Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

MultiCell Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 104.08%.

Risk & Volatility

MultiCell Technologies has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trxade Group has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MultiCell Technologies and Trxade Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MultiCell Technologies $7.44 million 6.09 -$280,000.00 $0.03 196.00 Trxade Group $3.83 million 0.00 $10,000.00 N/A N/A

Trxade Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MultiCell Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.9% of MultiCell Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.3% of MultiCell Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.3% of Trxade Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Trxade Group beats MultiCell Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MultiCell Technologies

Trxade Group, Inc. owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc.; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a Web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services. Its principal products and services include Trxade.com, a Web-based pharmaceutical marketplace; InventoryRx.com, a Web-based pharmaceutical exchange platform; Pharmabayonline that provides proprietary pharmaceutical data analytics and governmental reimbursement benchmarks analysis to the United States-based independent pharmacies and pharmaceutical databases; and RxGuru, a desktop application, which provides product information. The company also operates a retail specialty pharmacy. In addition, it operates Delivmeds.com, a consumer-based app to provide delivery of pharmaceutical products; and Trxademso.com to assist independent retail pharmacies on pricing, distribution, and logistics. Trxade Group, Inc. is based in Land O'Lakes, Florida.

About Trxade Group

Trxade Group, Inc. owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The company offers Web based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services. Its principal products and services include Trxade.com and InventoryRx.com, which are Web-based pharmaceutical marketplaces; Pharmabayonline that provides access to proprietary pharmaceutical data analytics to the United States-based independent pharmacies, pharmaceutical shortage databases, proposed governmental reimbursement benchmarks comparison and analysis, and a proprietary suggested national retail drug benchmark; and RxGuru, a service-based desktop software application, which provides daily drug pricing and analytics to the independent pharmacists. The company distributes its services through its online platform to independent pharmacies and pharmaceutical suppliers in 18 states of the United States. Trxade Group, Inc. is based in Land O' Lakes, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for MultiCell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiCell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.