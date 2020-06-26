B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO)

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 60.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Quantum from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Shares of QMCO opened at $4.37 on Thursday. Quantum has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $8.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.02.

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $88.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.00 million. Quantum had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quantum will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quantum news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, bought 53,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $159,005.00. Insiders have bought a total of 255,574 shares of company stock worth $847,740 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QMCO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Quantum during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Fondren Management LP acquired a new position in Quantum during the first quarter worth approximately $457,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quantum during the first quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quantum during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quantum during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

