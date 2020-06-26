Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Rating Lowered to Sell at National Bank Financial

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

CPXGF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cineplex in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Cineplex from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cineplex from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cineplex from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Cineplex to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Cineplex stock opened at $7.86 on Thursday. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.85.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

