Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS)

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TLYS. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $5.46 on Thursday. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $77.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 0.80%. Research analysts expect that Tilly’s will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tilly’s news, CFO Michael Henry purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,630.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $37,450 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,010,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 498,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,938,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 118,267 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 22,666 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 725,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 26,630 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 36,621 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilly's Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

