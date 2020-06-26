Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $53.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -60.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.35. Smartsheet has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $60.45.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.40 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $658,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 800,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,141,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $2,210,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 765,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,282,907.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 604,570 shares of company stock worth $30,272,128. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Smartsheet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,772,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Smartsheet by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 164,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 63,095 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 970,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,267,000 after purchasing an additional 53,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Smartsheet by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

