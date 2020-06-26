Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 62.38% from the stock’s previous close.

JYNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Joint from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered Joint from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Joint from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $14.78 on Thursday. Joint has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.18 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.03 million. Joint had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 66.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Joint will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Joint in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Joint by 357.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 64,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 50,243 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joint by 69.8% in the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 129,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 53,275 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Joint by 148.7% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 19,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Joint by 4,641.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 53,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

