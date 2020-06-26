Northland Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Northland Securities in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 91.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.30.

NASDAQ AVID opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.39. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $312.89 million, a PE ratio of 244.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13). Avid Technology had a net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $86.45 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christian Asmar bought 111,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $931,385.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 2,207,485 shares of company stock valued at $15,533,604 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 36.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

