Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CTT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Catchmark Timber Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.94.

Catchmark Timber Trust stock opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The company has a market cap of $415.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.08.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 60.46% and a negative return on equity of 37.69%. The business had revenue of $26.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Catchmark Timber Trust will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Catchmark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the first quarter worth $83,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catchmark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

