Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CTT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Catchmark Timber Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.94.

Catchmark Timber Trust stock opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The company has a market cap of $415.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.08.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 60.46% and a negative return on equity of 37.69%. The business had revenue of $26.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Catchmark Timber Trust will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Catchmark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the first quarter worth $83,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catchmark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?

Receive News & Ratings for Catchmark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catchmark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Sell Rating for adidas
Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Sell Rating for adidas
United Internet Given a €45.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts
United Internet Given a €45.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts
Comparing Broadcom & Spi Energy
Comparing Broadcom & Spi Energy
MultiCell Technologies and Trxade Group Financial Survey
MultiCell Technologies and Trxade Group Financial Survey
B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Quantum
B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Quantum
Cineplex Rating Lowered to Sell at National Bank Financial
Cineplex Rating Lowered to Sell at National Bank Financial


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report