Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Stock analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Soligenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.17. Soligenix has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.54.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNGX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soligenix during the first quarter worth $184,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soligenix during the first quarter worth $25,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soligenix during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, S&T Bank PA purchased a new stake in shares of Soligenix during the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.51% of the company’s stock.
About Soligenix
Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.
