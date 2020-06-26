Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Stock analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Soligenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Soligenix alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.17. Soligenix has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.54.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 351.69% and a negative return on equity of 542.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Soligenix will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNGX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soligenix during the first quarter worth $184,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soligenix during the first quarter worth $25,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soligenix during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, S&T Bank PA purchased a new stake in shares of Soligenix during the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.