Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 185.80% from the company’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.26. The stock has a market cap of $39.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.89. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 437.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,909.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Titan Pharmaceuticals will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 320,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Titan Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

