Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $14.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AEYE. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Audioeye in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Audioeye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Audioeye from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Audioeye currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.08.

Audioeye has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The stock has a market cap of $83.62 million, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.75.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Audioeye had a negative return on equity of 399.23% and a negative net margin of 55.68%. The business had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 million. Analysts forecast that Audioeye will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Audioeye stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.28% of Audioeye worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Audioeye

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

